SADIQABAD-With Eidul Fitr drawing near, people across Sadiqabad city and surroundings are facing nuisance in the form of beggars who have taken positions at various important points in the city.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, beggars are being witnessed at every nook and cranny of the city with the start of third decade of Ramazan. They are witnessed at commercial places including Cinema Pull, Pakistan Cloth Market, Khokha Market, Sarafa Bazaar, Khalid Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar and New General Bus Stand. They cause inconvenience to pedestrians and people visiting bazaars for shopping. The beggars have made lives of people miserable as they chase them and emotionally blackmail them into paying money. Their number rises near Iftar time when people throng bazaars for buying fruits and other foodstuffs.

People demanded the administration take effective steps to curb the menace. Shopkeepers in different markets also demanded action against beggars, saying they constantly harass their customers.

Choked sewage raises public ire

Sewage blockage has turned several localities of Sadiqabad into ponds of dirty water.

Residents of different areas including Ashfaq, Sharif, Salamat Ali, Shahid, Suleiman, Ahmed, Abbas and Ikhtiar Ahmed told The Nation that they find no way to pass through the streets due to sewage accumulation. People, visiting mosques five times for prayers, are worst victim of sewage blockage. They said the dirty water in streets has become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, flies, pests and other insects. It threatens residents' health, they added. They also claimed to have submitted numerous complaints to the authorities concerned but in vain. They demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and get them rid of the sewage blockage.