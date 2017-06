Sindh Government has said that it has increased its wheat procurement target from 1.2 to 1.4 million tonnes for this year.

Chairman Food Standing Committee Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani has said that Sindh Government will distribute free wheat among two lac eighty seven thousand drought-hit families of Tharparkar district.

He told, “The process will start from Saturday and each registered family will get 100 kilogram of wheat.”