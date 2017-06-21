SHEIKHUPUR-: Three persons lost their lives in a road accident occurred on GT Road near Muridke here on Tuesday.

According to rescue and police sources, the victims were identified as Arif, Arshad and Manzoor. They were on the way to Lahore from Muridke on a bike. As they reached near Dhakampura stop, a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler. As a result, all the three riders sustained serious critical injuries and were shifted to a Lahore hospital where doctors pronounced them as dead. The Muridke Saddr Police have started investigation.

Peddler held with drugs



HAFIZABAD-The city police nabbed a notorious drug-peddler dramatically when he was attempting to transport chars from Hafizabad to his village Kuriala.

According to police, the suspect identified as Azhar Hussain, son of Muhammad Iqbal, was taking 710g of hashish to his village. As he reached near Christian Graveyard on Kassoki Road, he was intercepted by the city police.

During search, the cops recovered huge quantity of chars hidden in shoppers. A case has been registered against him accordingly.

Meanwhile, during targeted operation, the city police arrested three proclaimed offenders and a court deserter wanted by the police in connection with abduction, theft and other crimes.