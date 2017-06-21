The 64th birthday of former Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman slain Benazir Bhutto is being celebrated today. Benazir Bhutto, daughter of former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, came first female head of the state of Pakistan in 1988. Her government, however, was dismantled in 1990. She successfully led her party for second tenure in 1993 but again under corruption charges her government was dismissed in 1996.

She went to self exile in 1998 and came back in 2007 after a controversial agreement. She landed in Karachi where her caravan came under terrorist attack. She was killed later that year on December 27, 2007.

Her followers and political supporters celebrated her birthday through tributes and wishes.

