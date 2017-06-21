UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has suggested meetings with Indian and Pakistani leaders in order to assist dialogue between the two opponents over the Kashmir dispute.

At his first press conference of this kind at the UN headquarters on Tuesday he was asked: “Are you involved in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute”? The UN chief replied with a rhetorical statement “Why do you think I met three times the prime minister of Pakistan and two times the prime minister of India. For someone accused of doing nothing it is quite a number of meetings”.

The spokesman did not permit another question on the matter to the Secretary General. Mr Guteress has met Pakistan’s leader Nawaz Sharif three times and the Indian leader Narendra Modi two times ever since he took office as the UN chief in January.