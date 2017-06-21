SARGODHA-The Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authenticated licence to the Pharmaceutical Unit of the University of Sargodha (UoS) for manufacturing medicines.

The UoS is the first one which has been issued drug manufacturing licence. Under the authority, the drug industrial units of the UoS have been authorised four sections drugs i.e. tablet, capsule, oral liquid suspension and dry suspension. It is hoped that drug manufacturing production would mitigate the medicine needs of Sargodha as well as the government hospitals of the Punjab province. Besides, the completion atmosphere would also be produced between the multinational and national companies. The unit would produce high standard medicines on cheaper rates. This will also prove helpful to lessen the cure expenditure. Resultantly, it will be beneficial for the poverty stricken people.

Industrial Unit In-charge Muhammad Iqbal said that the units have the capacity to produce 0.8 million packs per month. He said that the University has imported top class machinery from high ranking company. He also said that medicines of international quality would be manufactured for the local and national markets. He said that Industrial unit would provide job opportunities to the local pharmaceutical, electrical and mechanical engineers in addition to the training centre for the students of pharmacy and other relevant cadres.

Talking to newsmen, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that University of Sargodha would revolutionise the pharmacy field. He also said that due to the initiative, the drug manufacturing trends would also be flourished in the area.

He added that the drug unit would cater for the entire country. He congratulated pharmacy and other relevant department officials for achieving the destination.

Traders prodded into public welfare



NOORPUR THAL- Deputy District Officer (social welfare) Shabana Ajmal called on the philanthropists to support Patients Welfare Committee (PWC) Noorpur Thal for treatment of the poor and needy patients.

Chairing a meeting held with traders, journalists and representatives of different NGOs, she said the business community and the TMA officials have launched a Safe Charity Campaign to share a message with the general public to donate for betterment of the deprived segments of society.

"The month of Ramazan teaches us to spend money on the poor for happiness of Allah," she pointed out. She also paid rich tributes to the members of the PWC for organising the meeting and urged the participants to support the organisation's welfare works.

Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Rao Muhammad Alam also attended the meeting