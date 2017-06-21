SIALKOT-The three minor girls, who had died after eating toxic fruit chaat in Naikapura locality, were laid to rest in a local graveyard on Tuesday.

Several mourning scenes were witnessed when the three funerals were lifted together from their house for burial.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Sialkot has sealed the three fruit chaat shops from where the family had bought the fruit chaat.

On the report of the father of three deceased girls, the Naikapura police have registered a case under section 322 PPC against the accused fruit chaat sellers and arrested Riaz, Iqbal and Nasir.

The special teams of Sialkot health department and Punjab food authority collected the samples of the fruit chaat, juices, dahi barey and other food items from the said fruit chaat shops.

Local MPA Muhammad Ikram told the newsmen here today that the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken very serious notice of these sad demises. The CM has ordered the Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection Team to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Sargodha-based Adreem Khan has recently been settled at Sialkot in a rented house after conducting his second marriage with his sister-in-law Musarrat after the death of his wife.

Police said that the labourer brought the fruit chaat from a local shop. As the whole family ate it in Sehri, Zoya (3), Amina (5) and Ayat (7) died but the labourer and his wife remained safe despite eating the same fruit chat.

Police said that the point makes the situation doubtful, saying that they might have been killed with poison in the fruit chaat by their step mother. However, it was not yet confirmed that who gave them poison.

Police said that the doctors have revealed the cause of death of these three minor real sisters was poison. However, the police have arrested the fruit chaat shop's owner Waris Ali after registering a case. Police shifted the bodies to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.