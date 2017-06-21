KAMALIA-A boy was seriously injured in the aerial firing during the Pakistan-India Champions Trophy 2017 final while celebrating the wicket drop of Virat Kohli.

He was referred to Faisalabad in serious condition where his condition is still critical.

In another incident, Qasim and Tanveer, residents of Bilal Colony Kamalia, were injured in fireworks as they were celebrated the victory of Pakistan Cricket team. Both the boys are out of danger.

Meanwhile, residents of Fatahpur caught a man while he was molesting a 4-years old girl in the nearby cemetery. People gathered as they heard the screaming of the child and caught him. The child was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the police were called. He was severely beaten by the people. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him at City Police Station Kamalia. The residents demanded that the culprit be severely punished and made an example.