20 militant commanders in Balochistan surrendered in front of the security authorities today, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military media wing added that the commanders have admitted that they were funded by Indian intelligence agency RAW.

“The surrendered commanders have appealed to the other militants to surrender,” said the ISPR, adding that the commanders have vowed to lead a peaceful and productive life henceforth.

“They also seek forgiveness for their previous doings,” the ISPR said.

The militants have reportedly confessed to being funded through Baloch separatist leadership.

“RAW used to help us through Brahmdagh Bugti,” they told the authorities.



