An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other surrounding cities today.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of earthquake was Hazero, Punjab. No reports of causality or damage have been received yet.
An Earth Quake Originated on 10:57PST— Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) March 21, 2017
Magnitude: 4.0
Depth: 12 Km
Lat: 33.89N
Lon: 72.54E
Epicenter: Near Hazro Punjab #Earthquake
People were seen running out of their houses and offices in panic, following the tremors.
Furthermore, the tremors were also felt in Haripur, Swabi and Nowshehra.