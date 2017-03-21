An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other surrounding cities today.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of earthquake was Hazero, Punjab. No reports of causality or damage have been received yet.

An Earth Quake Originated on 10:57PST

Magnitude: 4.0

Depth: 12 Km

Lat: 33.89N

Lon: 72.54E

Epicenter: Near Hazro Punjab #Earthquake — Pak Met Department (@pmdgov) March 21, 2017





People were seen running out of their houses and offices in panic, following the tremors.

Furthermore, the tremors were also felt in Haripur, Swabi and Nowshehra.