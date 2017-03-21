Islamabad - Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan Monday told the National Assembly that around 0.35 million suspected Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) have so far been blocked.

In his reply to the lower house, he said that 344,597 CNICs have been blocked under suspect or confirmed alien and under verification (UV) category.

The highest numbers of cards were blocked in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where 106,020 cards were blocked, he said.

While sharing the breakdown, Nisar said that 160 suspected cards from Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,570 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 60,408 from Balochistan, 12,031 from Fata, 9,229 from Islamabad, 61,304 from Punjab and 85,923 cards from Sindh were blocked.

He said that generally CNICs were blocked on the report of intelligence agencies, which could be unblocked on clearance and by submitting valid identification material like a driving licence, old ration card or any proof of property.

Answering another question, Nisar said a total of 50,706,076 CNICs were issued from January 1, 2013 to March 7, 2017. He said that of 50,706,076 CNICs, Nadra blocked 42,484 cards for being fake or illegal during the last three years.

He said that 683 private companies were providing security guards in the country. He said that these companies were registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Nisar said that over 30,000 Pakistani passports, illegally obtained by foreigners, have been cancelled and no one has challenged this in any court of law because they were blocked on solid grounds.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Ibadullah said that China has agreed to form a mechanism for the development of hydro projects along the North Indus River including the Diamer-Bhasha hydropower project. He said Keti Bunder Sea Port Development Project has been included in the CPEC project.