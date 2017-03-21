OKARA - Pakistan is moving towards the destination envisioned by its founding fathers, MNA Ch Riazul Haq said.

Talking to media, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country has been got on a right track, leading towards prosperity.

Ch Riazul Haq said the national economy has been strengthened as a result of effective economic policies of the government.

He said those who do not want to see Pakistan a prosperous country, do not let any opportunity slip from their fingers to criticise the development projects launched for the country’s uplift.

He said that they will never succeed in their intentions and the government, with the public assistance, will continue working for betterment of the country.