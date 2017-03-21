ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan on Tuesday urged the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Army to deploy adequate force at polling stations in Ziarat.

According to a statement, the decision was made in view of the prevailing law and order situation as well as the requests made by the returning officer, endorsed by district returning officer and the provincial election commissioner, Balochistan for holding the poll under proper security.

The ECP has desired that FC Balochistan may make necessary security arrangements to assist ECP to conduct elections in free, fair and transparent manner by deployment of adequate force inside and outside of all the polling stations under article 245 of (inclusive all clauses and sub-clauses) of the Constitution of Pakistan in PB-7, Ziarat, where by-elections will be held on March 26, 2017.

Pakistan Army troops will also be deployed in the said constituency as third tier responder. Any member of Pakistan Army and FC forces who is present or deployed under this order shall exercise four and five of anti terrorism act (1997) as amended, for the entire duration of deployment.

The ECP has authorized each designated officer in-charge of Pakistan Army and FC (Gazzetted as well as junior commissioned officer) of an area deployed inside and outside of all the polling stations shall exercise powers of magistrate first class on the polling day.