Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Punjab Government is providing all out facilities to the foreign investors, reported Radio Pakistan.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the Japanese investors, led by President of the Morinaga Milk Industries Mr. Michio Miyahara, which called on him in Lahore today.

During the meeting, the Japanese delegation expressed its willingness to invest in Punjab.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed the Japanese investment.

He said that transparency is the hall mark of Punjab Government.

He said that the government will provide all out facilities also to the Japanese Investors.

Mr. Michio Miyahara said that Punjab Government has provided conducive environment for foreign investment in the province under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the Punjab Chief Minister has also carried out exemplary work for the improvement of the infrastructure in the Province.