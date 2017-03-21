Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters, PTI members and workers to plant at least one tree today to celebrate World Forest Day.

In a video message, Khan appealed that everyone should not only plant a tree but also take care of it.

“It is for the future of our country and betterment of coming generations,” he said.

“Like we have started Billion Tree Tsunami in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) under which 800 million trees have been planted, we need to spread this movement across the country,” he added.

“It is not optional, rather it’s essential for Pakistan’s future,” asserted Khan.

PTI started their Billion Tree Tsunami across KP last year which has been going on successfully.

WWF officials in Pakistan have also recognized the success of this project by the KP government.

Furthermore, PM Nawaz Sharif has also issued Rs 553 million for Green Pakistan scheme under which plantation will be initiated in all parts of the country.