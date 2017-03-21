SIALKOT - The dead body of a rickshaw driver was found from Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Motra-Daska, two weeks after his kidnapping.

According to local police, some children spotted the dead body in the canal while fishing. They informed the police which rushed the spot and pulled out it out. Later, identity of the deceased was ascertained through the name written on his arm. The police said that some unknown accused had kidnappers brutally tortured him to death and later threw the dead body into the canal.

The police informed that deceased Ahmed Maseeh Gill, 45, a serviceman belonged to Khiyaali-Gujranwala and used to run rickshaw to feed his family.

The family told the Daska police that on March 7, (two weeks ago), Ahmed Maseeh had informed his family through a phone call that he was going to Daska with some passengers and will reach back home soon.

Later the same day, some unidentified accused made a call to the family, informing them that they had kidnapped him.

The Gujranwala Saddr Police had already registered a kidnapping case on the report victim’s younger brother James Maseeh. The Motra-Daska Police handed over the dead body to the Gujranwala Saddr Police for further investigation in this regard.