CHUNIAN: A mother dragged her six-year-old son to the police station in Chunia, for being mischievous.

Zareena Bibi asked the police officers to lock her son up in jail, as he was being mischievous and refused to listen to her. The 6-year-old boy fretted after entering the police station.

The kid was terrified of being put in jail, so he apologized to his mother for his behaviour. The police officials took an oath from the boy that he would listen to his mother.