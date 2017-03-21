Former military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf wanted a clandestine deal in 2007, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said at a party meeting on Tuesday.

“I rejected it because I don’t believe in secret deals,” the prime minister told a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The ex-military ruler sent an indirect message that he is interested in solving issues, said Nawaz.

“I was made to leave Pakistan during bad times and wasn’t allowed to come back too. Now Musharraf can’t come back to Pakistan, this is retribution,” he added.