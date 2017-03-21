QUETTA - Newly elected President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt has said that all the capabilities would be utilised to address the challenges faced by journalists including the job security, eradication of contract system and independence of journalism.

He expressed these views here on Monday at Quetta Press Club following his election as President PFUJ. He said the arrangements made for the BDM of the PFUJ were memorable which would always be remembered.

Butt said the PFJU’s BDM was attended by more than attending of by more than 500 journalists that testifies the fact that the journalists not only have confidence in the PFUJ but they also consider it the real representative organisation of the journalists.

He said that he would not refrain from any sacrifices for the maintaining the historical struggle of the PFUJ to forge unity among the journalists, adding that he has a fine idea of the issues faced by the journalists across the country. Commemorating the martyred journalist Irshad Ahmed Mastoi, he said that although he is not physically among them but his presence is felt in today’s gathering and he would always remain with them, adding his sacrifice can never be forgotten.

He also demanded of the government to grant compensation to the heirs of the journalists equal to the dependants of the martyred security personnel. He also demanded the repealing of clause of cybercrime bill that, he thought, slashed freedom of journalism.