FAISALABAD - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there are no allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in panama case. “Had there been any allegation against the PM, the Supreme Court would have summoned him.”

Talking to media men after addressing a ceremony here on Monday, he claimed that they have very good hopes from the SC. “Judges of the apex court will not be impressed by what Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and Aitzaz Ahsan are talking,” he claimed.

The provincial minister went on to say those who are talking about coffins to come out from the SC should talk sensibly. “Decisions come out from SC for the betterment of people and country and if coffins and funeral will ever come out then it will come out from Lal Haveli and Bani Gala,” he criticised.

Lasting out at Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said he “should keep his tongue under control as he used to threaten us from rooftops and black mail people, therefore, we had decided to face him on November 2.”

He declared that people’s votes will decide who will be at the helm of affairs, adding that there is no other way except this and no one will be allowed to take any step against constitution.

He claimed that the PML-N and its Quaid Nawaz Sharif will not only win general election 2018 with overwhelming majority all over the country but also PML-N will form government in KP as well.

To a question, he said that Sharjeel Memon is facing charges of Rs5 billion corruption, adding that NAB is an independent institution and is conducting investigation. “No one can interfere in its matters. If there is any corruption case in Punjab then NAB and judiciary can hold inquiry,” he observed.

The provincial minister said the PPP is raising slogan of “Chor machay shore” as its corruption in Sindh is before every one. “Sindh high court and Supreme Court have given remarks about the Sindh government corruption in different cases,” he held.

Earlier, he distributed financial assistance of Rs1.94 million from zakat funds 46 deserving students of the Punjab Vocational Institutions under Sustainable Economic Empowerment Program (SEEP) for self-employment.

The ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall of District Council where Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan was the chief guest.

Chairman District Zakat Committee Nazir Hussain Bajwa, President Board of Management of Vocational Training Institutions Ahmad Hassan, Area Manager Malik Muhammad Hanif, Vice Chairman District Council Rana Zulfiqar and others were present on the occasion.