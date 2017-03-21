LAHORE - Two accused of spot-fixing appeared before the FIA investigators on Monday and recorded their statements.

An investigator said that Khalid Lateef and Muhammad Irfan visited the agency office in Lahore and blamed Nasir Jamshed, who is out of the country, for being involved in the crime.

The FIA was investigating the charges on complaint of PCB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad.

Notices were issued to Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hassan, Nasir Jamshed and M Irfan. Shah Zeb Hassan and Sharjeel Khan would visit FIA office today (Tuesday) while the fifth player Nasir Jamshed is out of country.

Sources in the FIA said PCB authorities were using delaying tactics in providing record to the investigators.

“We have not received forensic record and cell phones of players from PCB authorities so far,” said an FIA officer on condition of anonymity.

Last week, Federal Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan told the media that as the PCB couldn’t register a case against cricketers, though the board was holding departmental inquiry thus the FIA would book the criminals after thorough probe.

The agency submitted an initial report to the ministry, pointed out possibility of involvement of players, on which Nisar let it complete the investigation.

The sources said that some noted personalities were backing corrupt cricketers but the minister gave the agency free hand to deal the matter.