ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Poland on Monday agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation including maritime security.

This has transpired during series of interactions between the visiting Chief of Polish Navy Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Naval and Air Chiefs Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. The visiting dignitary met separately with these leaders and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation.

During his meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, matters of mutual interests including maritime security and defence cooperation were discussed. According to the ISPR, chief of Polish Navy acknowledged sacrifices made by Pak Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism. Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting naval chief was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

A contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah introduced the visiting dignitary to the Principal Staff Officers at the Naval Headquarters.

Later, Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where he held detailed discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration in diverse fields with his counterpart. A comprehensive briefing on the PN’s operational developments was also given to the visiting dignitary.

The Polish Naval Chief highly appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond, which is also a shared vision of global navies.

The Polish naval chief also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for hosting/organising Multi-National Maritime Exercise AMAN-17 in February this year.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel for active participation of Polish Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 to join hands for common resolve of “Together for Peace”. Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff during his engagements in Islamabad.

In the second leg of his visit, Chief of Polish Navy is scheduled to meet Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi including PN War College Lahore and PN Fleet/Units at Karachi. The Polish Navy Chief will also lay wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam. Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel has had the honour to hold number of Command and Staff appointments including Chief of Staff of Submarine Squadron, Exercise planner at NATO command of Commander Submarine Force East Atlantic (COMSUBEASTLANT), Deputy Chief of Plans and Policy Division, Deputy Chief of Strategic Planning and Command of 3rd Ships Flotilla.

Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel is a graduate of Polish Naval Academy and General Staff College of German Armed Forces and postgraduate from Naval Command College in Newport, US.

The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral collaboration between the two navies in various avenues.

During his visit to the Air Headquarters Admiral Miroslaw Mordel was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument.

He was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of the Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on the Air Chief in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual cooperation.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs on the occasion.