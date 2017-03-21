ISLAMABAD: Mariyum Aurangzeb Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting says the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Inaugurating an exhibition titled “Pakistan-past, present and future” in connection with 23rd March pictorially depicting the journey of Pakistan Movement and development of the country, in Islamabad, the Minister of State said that as a result of measures taken by the present Government, Pakistan will soon become developed economically, be free of terrorism and be a respectful country in the world. She said Pakistan has achieved many successes in war on terror in the last three years.

She said that programs have been launched in the area of education, health and human rights. She referred to Prime Minister's National Health Program and Prime Minsters Education Reforms Program for the Federal Capital.

Efforts are underway at Federal and provincial governments level for the betterment of the people and development of the country, Mariyum Aurangzeb said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a mega project which will bring prosperity to Pakistan, and under CPEC, a number of energy projects are being implemented across Pakistan that would end load shedding in the country.