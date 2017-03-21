The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) today said one of its air hostesses was arrested on charges of shoplifting in Paris on Monday night.

Afshan Khalid was handed over to the police after she was spotted in CCTV cameras stealing different items from the shopping centre.

She was releases on bail after five hours in detention. A PIA official said the air hostess will be barred from flying on any international flight for a period of six months.

“PIA will take strict action against Afshan Khalid once the investigation is complete,” he added.