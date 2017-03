Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has released Rs553 million for Green Pakistan Scheme today.

The funds will be used for tree plantation across Pakistan.

According to official sources, the funds will be distributed among Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA. The Green Pakistan Scheme is an effort to increase the number of trees in Pakistan.

Experts have expressed serious concerns over lack of forests, and the shrinking number of trees, in the country.