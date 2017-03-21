Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has sent his best wishes to the Parsi community in Pakistan on Nowruz celebration today, reported Waqt News.

The Parsi and other communities, including Pashtuns and Balochs in Pakistan, are celebrating Jashn-e-Nowruz today.

This day is being celebrated as the first day of Persian Year, and also as spring by communities especially in Iran, Afghanistan and few Central Asian states.

The almost 3,000-year-old celebration has cultural importance for these communities including those residing in Pakista