A policeman got injured in a gun attack on population census team in Harri Chand area of Charsadda, reported Waqt News.

In the counter fire, the injured gunman was arrested by the police.

The injured cop has been rushed to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the attacker was transferred to unknown location for further investigation.

The crucial sixth population and housing census was commenced across the country from last Wednesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain inaugurated the head count in Karachi by filling the census form.

More than 300,000 civil and military personal are conducting the census in two phases which will conclude in May.

The Federal government decided to conduct sixth census in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in compliance to the apex court order.

The last census was conducted in 1998, which according to the Constitution has to be carried out after every 10 years.

Meanwhile, Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa told Radio Pakistan that all arrangements had been finalised for the sixth housing and population census tobe commenced from Wednesday.

He said that the census will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, housing survey will be conducted in 63 districts and agencies of the country, which include 16 in Punjab, eight in Sindh, seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), 15 in Balochistan, and five each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the second phase, to be begun from 25th of the next month, 21 each districts of Punjab and Sindh, 18 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 in Balochistan, the Islamabad Capital Territory, and five each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.