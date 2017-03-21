KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) abducted leader Nadeem Memon has been recovered from Karachi, confirmed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar on Sunday.

As per details, Nadeem Memon, who is also contesting PS-127 by-election, was kidnapped due to personal grudge and police are recording his statement after recovering him.

Earlier, PTI spokesperson said that Nadeem Memon was kidnapped on Saturday night from the area of Memon Goth Police Station. The spokesperson also revealed that PTI leader received threats from a powerful political figure of Malir the previous day. PTI had also demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja to take notice of this matter immediately.

Police had started searching for the abducted leader after obtaining his mobile record and collecting information from his family and friends.