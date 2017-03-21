KARACHI: The paramilitary forces in a raid early today recovered a huge cache of weapons from a store room at the city's Safari Park said a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers saying the raid was conducted on intelligence-based information.



Among the weapons recovered are anti-aircraft guns, rifles, SMGs, LMGs, hand grenades and sniper rifles, a large quantity of different types of bullets and cartridges were also part of the cache.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the weapons were intended to be used to create unrest in the metropolis. The park's guards have been detained by the Rangers for interrogation.