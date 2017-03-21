MULTAN - Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has said that the South Punjab region has witnessed record progress in terms of construction of new roads, establishment of universities and hospitals as well as clean drinking water projects during the current regime as public welfare stands at the top of government’s priorities.

He observed this while talking to the media after visiting different development and hospital extension projects here on Monday. The Governor added that the government set up three new universities in Multan and a kidney centre while Cardiology Institute and Children Complex Hospital are being expanded. He said that a university and medical college were set up in Dera Ghazi Khan while Muzaffargarh got Tayyep Erdogan Hospital. He further disclosed that steps are being taken to turn Multan-Muzaffargarh Road into a dual carriageway.

Earlier, addressing a gathering after inaugurating Ameer Begum Ward at District Civil Hospital Multan, the Governor stressed upon philanthropists to step forward and serve the ailing humanity. He disclosed that work on Nishtar-11 project was underway and it would be a 2000 bed hospital. “The hospital has been planned in view of needs for the next 100 years,” he added. He declared that the Kidney Centre and Children Complex Hospital would be made functional very soon which would serve the residents of entire South Punjab region. He said that all members of the society needed to feel their social responsibility and contribute their share, asking the trading community to play their role for generating funds for the treatment of poor patients.

He said that the government believed in serving the masses and local government system was made functional under the same vision. He hoped that the problems faced by the people would be resolved at their threshold due to local government system.

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed allotment letters among the allottees of Journalist Colony at Circuit House. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the media played the most important role of creating awareness. He added that the time of sensational slogans had passed and we needed to move forward to turn Pakistan into a developed country. He asked the media to point out mistakes of the government but avoid sensationalism.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated new office of Academy of Literature office at Radio Pakistan the other day and said that South Punjab was the land of Soofi poets, writers and intellectuals like Khawaja Ghulam Farid. “They cleared the darkness of ignorance from this region and spread the light of knowledge,” he added. He said that the new office of the academy would offer a platform to the writers and poets of this region and give them an identity. He said that the poets, writers and intellectuals were always a source of enlightenment for the society whose writings showed new directions to the nation. “They are the most sensitive people of any society who see the society with a different eye. Their writings are free of prejudices . We need to seed aside our all biases and work for national progress,” he added.

Prime Minister’s advisor irfan Siddiqui was also present on this occasion.