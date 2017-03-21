FAISALABAD - The District Development Committee has approved 183 development schemes, worth Rs660.6 million, for providing basic amenities of life to the masses in the district.

According to official sources, the schemes will be carried out under the Prime Minister’s National Development Program and Chief Minister’s Special Package.

The schemes were approved during a meeting held here under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. Officers from different departments of national development attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed threw light on details and technical aspects of the development schemes.

The participants were informed that the Faisalabad Development Authority, Wasa, Local Government and Highways Department have been entrusted responsibilities for the execution of 104 development schemes in the district. They include carpeting of roads and construction of PCC roads at a cost of Rs455.60 million. Similarly, completion of 61 drainage projects at a cost of Rs129.4 million.

The participants were also informed that two schemes of sewerage will be executed by the Wasa with a cost of Rs10 million, eight schemes of sports will be carried out with Rs12.26 million while tuff-tiling of streets will be completed with Rs14.6 million.

Reviewing different technical and departmental aspects of the uplift schemes, DC Salman Ghani directed the officials to complete the proposed development projects within stipulated time.