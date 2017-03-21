Rizwan Tanveer, the principal of a school in Badami Bagh area of Lahore died yesterday after being assaulted by the parents of a student named Bilal after he admonished Bilal for not taking his studies seriously and misbehaving in the class.

The parents of Bilal did not like this and stormed into the school wielding clubs and started thrashing the principal and his wife, both of whom were severely injured and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the Principal succumbed to injuries.

The wife of the deceased remains hospitalized. Police after taking the body in custody collected forensic evidence from the crime scene for legal formalities. A case vide FIR 263/17 against the suspects named Rashid, Sultan and two others has been registered on the complaint of Rizwan’s brother-in-law, Nadeem.