KAMALIA - Office-bearers of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) and Anjuman Sipah-e-Mustafa (ASM) urged the government to take effective steps to prevent uploading of blasphemous content on social media.

In a joint statement, JAS Kamalia chief patron Maulana Manzoor Latif and ASM President Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Sialvi said that Pakistanis will never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the honour of Prophet (SAWW). They said that those, involved in committing blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (SAWW) and Ahle Bait (RA), are the biggest terrorists.

“Justice Shaukat Aziz has awakened the dormant Interior Ministry to defend the Namoos-e-Risalat Act,” they pointed out, adding some elements want to create chaos in the country. They said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam, adding those who want to make Pakistan a secular state will never succeed in their nefarious intentions. They urged the government to punish the bloggers, found guilty of posting blasphemous posts on social networking sites, as per law.