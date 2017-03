A five-year-old girl was killed after being attacked by stray dogs here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that three stray dogs attacked a five-year-old girl at Chak No 124 of Rahim Yar Khan leaving her critically injured.

The injured girl was shifted to a hospital for treatment where she succumbed to her wounds.

The residents of the area expressed serious concerns over the incident and demanded the administration for launching campaign to kill stray dogs posing threat to their children.