DERA GHAZI KHAN - Three bullet-riddled dead bodies of unidentified persons were found from the bank of River Indus here on Monday.

Sources said that the dead bodies of three persons, apparently gunned down were recovered from the bank of River Indus. Police shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Later, the police with the help of the Municipal Corporation buried the deceased persons in Adda Graveyard as being the unidentified.

The police have registered a case and started searching for the families.