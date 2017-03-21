ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong brotherly relations which would be further strengthened into sustained cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

The prime minister was talking to Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of Emir of State of Qatar and Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, former Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, who called on him here at PM House, a PM Office media wing press release said.

The prime minister expressed his good wishes for Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Earlier, Pakistan and Republic of Tatarstan agreed to further boost the existing trade relations and in this connection identified certain areas where both states could benefit from each other.

It was agreed during a meeting between Republic of Tatarstan President of Rustam Minnikhanov and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said a press release issued the PM House here on Sunday.

Both the leaders also agreed that a joint business forum comprising businessmen of both states should develop mutually beneficial contacts and help in boosting the bilateral trade.

Warmly welcoming the President of Tatarstan and his delegation, the prime minister said that the longstanding bilateral relations were a manifestation of a common desire to explore possibilities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Nawaz reiterated his resolve to establish a strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia in all fields as this cooperation would positively contribute to promoting peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan remains confident that its longstanding partnership with the Russian Federation as well as with its Muslim regions, including the Republic of Tatarstan, would witness significant progress in all areas of mutual interest,” said the prime minister.

The premier emphasised that Pakistan was pursuing a policy of peaceful neighbourhood and wishes to resolve all outstanding issues with its neighbours peacefully through dialogue.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality and said that the Tatar business delegation held fruitful meetings in Lahore.

Nawaz said that cooperation in sectors including banking, halal food, production of cement, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, technology, culture and education should be explored.

The visiting delegation comprised of Deputy Prime Minister Albert Karimov, Ambassador of Russian Federation to Pakistan Alexey Dedov, Chief Executive of Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina and Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Marat Gatin.

Special Assistant to PM on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Secretary to PM Fawad Hasan Fawad and others were also present.





Our staff reporter/APP