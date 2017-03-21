Billions of dollars of military aid to Pakistan is under fresh scrutiny as pressure mounts on US President Donald Trump from top generals, officials and research groups for a policy review on the nuclear-armed South Asian nation, reported Bloomberg in their latest analysis.

It further stated, “Any further cut in U.S. military aid, which includes direct financing and training to Pakistan’s powerful army, would be an added blow to the nation’s widening current account and fiscal deficits. It may also threaten the country’s improved security situation following an army push against insurgents that came after more than 100 students were killed by the Pakistani Taliban in 2014.”

Last week, Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget proposal — entitled “America First” — called for “deep cuts” to foreign assistance with a 28.5 percent funding reduction for international programs, including the State Department and the US Agency for International Development. Pakistan is the sixth largest recipient of American aid.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in an interview that continuity of funding would be welcomed given the cost of a recent extension of anti-terrorism operations. Pakistan suffered a spate of bombings last month -- which Dar said was related to a renewed push against militants.

Dar said he may travel to the US to meet Trump’s team before a routine visit in April for meetings with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“Defeating terrorism is a global responsibility and we are playing our due part,” he said.