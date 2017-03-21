KARACHI: A sessions court sentenced Ameer Afzal who ran a tuition center to a total of 40 years’ imprisonment in a case of kidnap and rape. The culprit was found guilty of abducting a 17-year-old student in Gulshan-i-Hadeed Karachi in October 2011 and subjecting her to sexual assault.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) Shafi Mohammad Pirzada announced the verdict and gave him 20-year imprisonment each in the abduction and rape case in a case registered under Sections 365-B (abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage, etc), 376 (punishment for rape) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Steel Town police station.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 as compensation to the victim. In case of default he would have to undergo an additional six months in prison. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The verdict said that the victim in her testimony had given details of the incident and categorically deposed against the accused and the medical reports also corroborated the victims evidence.

The victim’s father had approached the police on Oct 12, 2011 to report her missing, and the police managed to arrest the accused and recover the captive within a few weeks of the incident.

The accused was later released on bail but he jumped bail, however on for pronouncement of the verdict Feb 27, 2017, the court issued his arrest warrant and he was rearrested.

