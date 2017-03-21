KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested two Chinese nationals in the provincial capital over ATM fraud.

According to an official of the FIA who wished not to be named, the agency officials had received a complaint on March 10 from the branch manager of a private bank that two Chinese nationals had attached a device along with a spy camera panel to the ATM machine installed at the Chartered Accountants Avenue branch and captured the personal data of various people’s ATM cards.

The officer said that an FIA team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Akbar Khan reached the mentioned address and examined the activities of suspected Chinese nationals on CCTV camera of the bank ATM with the staff of the bank.

During the CCTV monitoring and examination, two suspected Chinese nationals approached the ATM machine and withdrew the skimming device. The raiding party of the FIA cybercrime wing and the bank staff rushed to the ATM and apprehended the culprits. He said that in view of facts and evidence it was concluded that they committed the offence punishable under Section 3, 4, 13, 14 of PECA 2016 read with 420 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. A case was also registered against Chinese nationals who were identified as Zhong Xianquan and Zhong Xianming.