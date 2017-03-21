PHOOLNAGAR - Dacoits shot at and critically injured two passengers on resistance while deprived dozens others of valuables including cash here at Alhayat Town on Head Balloki Road in broad daylight the other day.

According sources and some of the dacoity victims, five armed dacoits set up a picket and started looting people on main road Phoolnagar near check-post of the Phoolnagar City Police. The dacoits fearlessly looted travellers and continued aerial firing. The bandits also tortured some passengers and shot injured two passengers - Zahid and Irshad when they put up resistance. Some people complained that many vehicles were damaged by the gunshots fired by the dacoits. A poultry dealer Danish was deprived of Rs0.4 million and many others were deprived of cash, cellphones and other valuables. After the looting spree, the dacoits fled the scene while the police reached the spot 30 minutes after the bandits departure. People on self-help basis shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Later when the affected people went to the City Police station to lodge their complaints, SHO Ashraf misbehaved with them. Angry at the police failure to control crime and misbehaviour of the SHO, the dacoity victims got furious and staged a protest. They chanted slogans against the police SHO and block Head Balloki Road. However, on intervention of local notables, the protesters ended the roadblock. They urged the Kasur DPO and RPO to take notice of the rising crime.