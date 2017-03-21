ISLAMABAD - Two officials of the Passport Office, Karachi, have been arrested on the orders of the interior minister for taking bribe and extending visas of foreigners.

The Interior Ministry received a report that money was illegally taken from a foreigner at the Karachi Passport Office, says a press release.

The interior minister took serious notice of the issue. As a result, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two officials, including an assistant director of the concerned office, and initiated a formal investigation against them.

The interior minister directed the FIA to recover the money the accused took from foreigners and expand the scope of the investigation to identify other officials involved in this practice.

On the orders of the interior minister, the discretionary power of giving extension in visas to a certain period was taken back from the Office of Passport and Immigration.

In future, all cases of extension of visas of foreigners will be decided by the Interior Ministry.