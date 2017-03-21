Wi-Tribe is launching 4.5G service for the first time in Pakistan, with the target to be operational in five cities by June 2017.

According to private news channels, Wi-Tribe announced a $15 million contract forming a strategic partnership with China's Huawei for advanced up-gradation of LTE services in at least five cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Faisalabad.

4.5G provides better performance than 4G systems and is used as an interim step towards deployment of full 5G capability.

The technology would initially be tested at the head office in Islamabad before it becomes fully operational across the city.

This is the first time that LTE-A is being inducted in Pakistan's broadband saturated market. This is also the first time that 3.5G is being deployed in South Asia and Middle East.

LTE-A equipment is capable of delivering 1GB per second whereas LTE can go as up as 300MB per second.

However, Wi-Tribe will provide 100Mbps per connection and by the end of 2018 it will be raised to 200Mbps.

The industry has plans to deliver 400Mbps to its customers by 2019.

Wi-Tribe was launched in Pakistan in 2009 and provides telecommunication services in five cities.

The offers include unparalleled wireless internet services, great deals on flexible add-ons, smart payment solutions, and my wi-tribe; a personal self-help portal enabling single click add-on purchases at the customer's convenience.