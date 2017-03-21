BAHAWALPUR - Educated girls are the torchbearers of socioeconomically developed Pakistan as the youth equipped with modern technology and skills, have a spark in their eyes, which reflects the picture of a prosperous future.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana stated while addressing the first Convocation of Government Sadiq College Women University here the other day.

Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Vice Chancellor Dr Talhat Afza, Punjab Cooperatives Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, MPA Fauzia Wahab Qureshi, Habib Ullah Bhutta, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, Syndicate members, faculty members, students and their parents attended the convocation.

The governor pointed out that strong knowledge and grip on modern education are equally vital for economic development and students who have attained degrees today will surely play their role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The governor said that Sadiq Women University is the bearer of great and wonderful traditions. “From inception as an intermediate college in 1944, till getting the status of a university in 2012, this great institute has done a great service in the provision of education,” he recalled. While paying tribute to former ruler of former princely state of Bahawalpur, Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan V Abbasi, Mr Rajwana said that such leaders vision for the development of nations which changes their fate and Sadiq Women University is the testimony to this fact.

Earlier, GSCWU VC Prof Dr Talhat Afza said in her welcome speech said that in 2012, this institute was granted the status of a university in which BS (4 years) and MA (2 year) degree programs were started. She said that recently the university has started research based education in MPhil and MS programs.

She informed that the university has 74 faculty members, of which 20 are Phd. Similarly, the university has five major faculties in which 14 departments and 26 education programs are being run and more than 6,000 students are enrolled in the university.

Later, the Punjab governor paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur where he inspected Emergency Ward, Outdoor Ward and pharmacy. The governor enquired from patients about the facilities being provided to the patient. He directed the Civil Hospital MS to place separate beds for women in the emergency ward.