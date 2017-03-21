QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri Monday visited the residence of abducted Secretary Higher Education Balochistan Abdullah Jan and met with his father, brothers and sons.

The chief minister expressed solidarity with the family of Abdullah who was abducted by armed women on March 15 from Wahdat Colony while leaving for office along with her driver.

The abductors also tortured the driver before freeing her near Sabzal Road graveyard. The police are still trying to ascertain the whereabouts of abducted secretary.

During the visit, Zehri assured safe and sound recovery of Abdullah Jan to the affected family and added that safety to public lives and their riches was the topmost priority of the government.

“The Balochistan government stands with family of abducted Abdullah Jan in this difficult time,” CM described, and adding he was a honest and devoted officer whose immediate safe and sound recovery was their responsibility.

16 suspects held

in Panjgur, Loralai

The Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies nabbed Monday at least 16 suspected persons and recovered as sizable cache of arms in Panjgur and Loralai.

According to security sources, the Balochistan FC and other security forces executed raids in Panjgur and held 16 suspects on alleged links with proscribed organisation while the forces also recovered 39 detonators, switches and communication tools from a hole in Loralai’s area of Aghbarg during a search-operation.