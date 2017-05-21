RAWALPINDI: Sixteen Ramzan bazaars would be set up in Rawalpindi district for providing relief to the consumers during the month. The Ramzan bazaars will start from coming Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements made for the subsidised bazaars, Acting Commissioner Talat Gondal said the bazaars are being set up on the special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to the residents.

The citizens will be able to purchase all kitchen items including flour, sugar, grains, basin, meat, chicken, onion, potatoes, ghee and other products of daily use at subsidised rates, which will be less than the open market. Similarly fresh vegetables, fruit and dates would also be available in the bazaars.

He informed that special price control magistrates would be appointed in every bazaar to keep a check on prices and quality of kitchen items.

Giving details of bazaars the ADCG Nazia Sudhan said 16 bazaars including five in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area, two in cantonment areas, six in district council area, six in tehsil area and a model bazaar would be set up at Shamasabad.

She said the bazaars would be set up on May 24.