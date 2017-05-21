Two policemen were killed while one got injured in a gun attack on police van at Dhoraji area of Karachi today, reported Waqt News.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ifitkhar and Head Constable Younis were killed when unidentified militants attacked the vehicle.

Three bullet cases of 9MM and 30Bore pistols were found at the attack site, Additional IG told media.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Sindh has taken notice of the attack and asked for report from DIG East.

Police has announced Rs 2.5million reward for identification of the attackers.