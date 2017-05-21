MIRPUR (AJK)-A delegation of Chinese investors called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and discussed matters related to investment in the state, it was officially declared.

The delegation apprised the AJK PM of the Chinese entrepreneurs keen interest in investing in CPEC and other mega projects including hydroelectric, construction of economic zones, infrastructure and other sectors in the AJK.

On the occasion, Farooq Haider assured the Chinese investors of foolproof security and all other facilities in the state. He said that AJK possesses great potential in various sectors including hydroelectric, tourism, mining and others.

Meanwhile, AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider attended meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) in the federal capital on the special invitation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and presented the financial case of AJK in the meeting, it was officially stated. “PM Nawaz Sharif had extended invitation to Farooq Haider last month during his visit to Muzaffarabad for participation in the NEC meeting”, said an AJK government’s official statement issued here.

Besides, the AJK PM, the KPK Governor and Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting besides federal and provincial ministers concerned, the statement said. Nawaz Sharif informed the participants of the meeting that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects are being completed on fast-track basis.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Azmat-e-Quran conference held at Barsala here, the AJK prime minister said that the followers of Islam believe in peace and harmony. Being guide of the humanity, our Prophet (SAWW), was a torch-bearer for the whole human race,” he said.

He said that emotional love with the Prophet (SAWW) is the part of faith of every Muslim. The need of the hour is to serve humanity by rising above religious rigidity, he added.

Protest as contractual staff not regularised

KASUR (- Contract employees of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) staged a protest at Baldia Chowk against the government for not regularising their services here the other day.

Talking to media, All-Pakistan Clerk Association (Apca) Kasur Unit senior vice president Abid Hussain demanded the government to regularise contract employees of the PHED as they were promised. The government is recruiting new employees which, he said, is economic murder of the families of 2,400 contract employees. Instead of recruiting new employees, the already serving persons should be regularised to avoid putting extra-burden on national exchequer, he urged the government.