Annual Visakh Mela will start in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Lord Buddha's Birthday.

Delegations from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and other parts of the world will participate in the festivities.

A 34-member Buddhist delegation, comprising senior monks, religious scholars, government officials and pilgrims left Colombo for Islamabad today to attend the Festival.

The delegates are visiting Islamabad on the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

They will visit different sites of Buddhist spiritual and religious significance in Taxila and Takht-i-Bahi.

Pakistan has been the cradle of Buddhist and Gandhara Civilisation for well over 22 centuries.

Despite being a predominantly Muslim country, Pakistan is celebrating the Vesak festival and many countries are being invited for the festival.