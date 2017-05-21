SAHIWAL-Anti-Terrorism Court Sahiwal yesterday issued non-bailable warrants for Altaf Hussain, MQM-Pakistan president Dr Farooq Sattar, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Babar Ghori, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Saif Yar, Nadeem Nusrat, Ateequr Rehman, Irshad Ahmed Zafar, Naeem Siddiqui and 10 others. The court ordered the police to arrest the accused and produce them in the court on May 30.

ATC special Judge Malak Shabir Hussain Awan issued the directive while hearing five identical case registered against Altaf Hussain and other for making derogatory speeches against Pakistan and inciting the party workers against the Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

According to the prosecution, Altaf Hussain was addressing a MQM workers convention through the phone when he made derogatory remarks against Pakistan, Army and other national security institution. The Sahiwal Farid Town Police, the Depalpur city police, the Depalpur Saddr, the Okara Saddr and the Pakpattan Kulyana police had registered five separate cases against MQM leadership Under sections - 153A, 120B, 121A, 122-123-124-124A, 109 PPC and 25D of Telegraph Act and 7 ATA 1997 on the report of five citizens – Azhar Mehmood, Muhammad Akhtar, Hassan Iqbal, Javed Iqbal and Adnan Abbas on July 4, and 15 2016. The Anti-Terrorist Court ordered the police to arrest of all the accused persons and produce them in the court on May 30.

Police sources informed that five police team have been formed, which will arrest the accused from Karachi and bring them to Sahiwal.