In a rather controversial claim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and member of Swat’s royal family, Musarrat Ahmad Zeb, claimed that attack on Malala Yousafzai was a ‘drama’.

Spilling the beans have had enough of the drama after searching 4 a child in 3 skools where parents refused 2 give there child a #BBC story — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 19, 2017





No forensic expert was in #Swat saw all drama https://t.co/W6He2gWTxM — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 19, 2017





Malala was shot by TTP in Swat when she was returning from her school. She was taken to CMH from where she was sent to London for further medical treatment.

After the attack, TTP spokesperson Ehsan Ullah Ehsan also accepted the responsibility of the attack, saying that Malala was a ‘Western minded girl’.

TTP threatened for more attacks on her if she came back to Swat.

Zeb also alleged that people who gave medical treatement to Malala were given plots by the government later on.

The medics who did CT scan along d doctor who examined all were awarded plots by Gov https://t.co/SsoYRFBFU7 — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 19, 2017





“I am breaking my silence because of my inner conscience,” said Zeb.

She further stated that she would have remained silent but someone had tweeted that Zarmina Wazir, who topped CSS examination in Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA), was inspired from Malala Yousafzai because of which she decided to reveal the ‘truth’

Zarmina Khan #FATA has made all ???????? proud

May she have a bright future ameen

Zarmina Khan is not Malala

msg 2 all drawing room warriors pic.twitter.com/HOm6XTl8QE — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 20, 2017





Ms Zeb also maintained that Malala could neither write nor read at the time she ‘wrote’ Gul Makai.

Malala could never read or write the time she supposedly wrote Gul Makai story 4 #BBC ???? https://t.co/ykYeVYghUI — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 19, 2017





“There were dozens of girls who refused to submit to the pressure and continued their studies and now they are graduation, show me single achievement of Malala,” she asserted.

A resilient beautiful girl n not just me the whole of ???????? is proud of her n she is certainly NOT Malala https://t.co/a6FgHFEfRB — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 20, 2017





Zeb also gave example of APS students who despite being attacked and massacred are continuing their studies in Pakistan.

over 100 kids were massacred.our resilient children r still studying in d same school #APS

These kids r certainly NOT Malalas — mussarat ahmadzeb (@MussartAhmadzeb) May 20, 2017



