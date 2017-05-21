In a rather controversial claim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and member of Swat’s royal family, Musarrat Ahmad Zeb, claimed that attack on Malala Yousafzai was a ‘drama’.



Malala was shot by TTP in Swat when she was returning from her school. She was taken to CMH from where she was sent to London for further medical treatment.

After the attack, TTP spokesperson Ehsan Ullah Ehsan also accepted the responsibility of the attack, saying that Malala was a ‘Western minded girl’.

TTP threatened for more attacks on her if she came back to Swat.  

Zeb also alleged that people who gave medical treatement to Malala were given plots by the government later on.


“I am breaking my silence because of my inner conscience,” said Zeb.

She further stated that she would have remained silent but someone had tweeted that Zarmina Wazir, who topped CSS examination in Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA), was inspired from Malala Yousafzai because of which she decided to reveal the ‘truth’


Ms Zeb also maintained that Malala could neither write nor read at the time she ‘wrote’ Gul Makai.


“There were dozens of girls who refused to submit to the pressure and continued their studies and now they are graduation, show me single achievement of Malala,” she asserted.


Zeb also gave example of APS students who despite being attacked and massacred are continuing their studies in Pakistan.   


 